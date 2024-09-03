Image Credit: Bethesda
An image of the Diamond Cufflinks in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing where to get this collectible
Screenshot via The Escapist
Where To Find Diamond Cufflinks Trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone

Hopefully we can pawn this off.
Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 10:20 am

They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but I think that Linda would strongly disagree with you in The Casting of Frank Stone, especially seeing what she just went through before getting the Diamon Cufflinks Trinket. Where can you find this memorabilia in the game?

After narrowly escaping death at the hands of the phantom Frank Stone inside of the steel mill, Linda escapes by way of a scissor lift. After expertly navigating across the top of train cars, you’ll find yourself nearly outside of this terrifying location, but not before one more acrobatic act is put into play.

Entrance to the Rear Yard in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

After crossing the final railcar, you’ll find yourself near the exit to the rear yard. Beyond this door, you’ll find a set of stairs, but a quick look to the right will reveal a beam that you can walk over. There has to be a reason this is here, right? Well, that’s where we’ll find the next Trinket to add to our collection.

A beam in The Casting of Frank Stone that we can cross over to find the Diamond Cufflinks trinket
Screenshot via The Escapist

Approach the beam and press the action button that appears in the bottom right of the screen to start your perilous attempt to cross, using the left stick to keep your balance. Once you have made it across, you’ll want to head toward the back of the platform, where you’ll see a small box on the floor.

Trinket location in Chapter 7 of The Casting of Frank Stone, situated oh a long metal bridge that stretches between two buildings
Screenshot via The Escapist

Approach the spot near the lantern, and use the action button to pick up the Diamond Cufflinks Trinket that is waiting for you inside the box. As always, you can use the right stick to examine the item and see if there are any interesting secrets to it.

Diamond Cufflinks Trinket in Chapter 7 of The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

This is the 10th Trinket available to find in The Casting of Frank Stone overall, so keep your eyes peeled for the rest of these fantastic collectibles available in the game.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

