Where To Find Diamond Cufflinks Trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone

They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but I think that Linda would strongly disagree with you in The Casting of Frank Stone, especially seeing what she just went through before getting the Diamon Cufflinks Trinket. Where can you find this memorabilia in the game?

Recommended Videos

After narrowly escaping death at the hands of the phantom Frank Stone inside of the steel mill, Linda escapes by way of a scissor lift. After expertly navigating across the top of train cars, you’ll find yourself nearly outside of this terrifying location, but not before one more acrobatic act is put into play.

Screenshot via The Escapist

After crossing the final railcar, you’ll find yourself near the exit to the rear yard. Beyond this door, you’ll find a set of stairs, but a quick look to the right will reveal a beam that you can walk over. There has to be a reason this is here, right? Well, that’s where we’ll find the next Trinket to add to our collection.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Approach the beam and press the action button that appears in the bottom right of the screen to start your perilous attempt to cross, using the left stick to keep your balance. Once you have made it across, you’ll want to head toward the back of the platform, where you’ll see a small box on the floor.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Approach the spot near the lantern, and use the action button to pick up the Diamond Cufflinks Trinket that is waiting for you inside the box. As always, you can use the right stick to examine the item and see if there are any interesting secrets to it.

Screenshot via The Escapist

This is the 10th Trinket available to find in The Casting of Frank Stone overall, so keep your eyes peeled for the rest of these fantastic collectibles available in the game.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy