Where To Find Old Coins In Dynasty Warriors: Origins & How To Use Them

As you’re making your way through ancient China in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you may come across a collectible called Old Coins. While it may not be clear what they’re used for, here’s everything you need to know about how to acquire and use them.

How To Use Old Coins In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

As you play Dynasty Warrior: Origins, you will collect Old Coins, but for the entirety of the first chapter, they don’t seem to serve any purpose until you meet a man named Sima Hui. At the start of Chapter 2, a hut will appear in the northern part of the map. If you go to the hut, you’ll find Sima Hui, who can tell you about the relationships you currently have with officers as well as which officers you can interact with at any given moment. More importantly, you can exchange your Old Coins with him for items. There are certain benchmarks that you have to meet to get more goods, so here’s a guide for how many you’ll need to get everything Sima Hui has to offer:

5 Old Coins – 1,000 gold

– 1,000 gold 10 Old Coins – Ravenous Spirit Amulet accessory

– Ravenous Spirit Amulet accessory 20 Old Coins – 10 Pyroxene

– 10 Pyroxene 40 Old Coins – 10,000 gold

– 10,000 gold 70 Old Coins – 20 Pyroxene

– 20 Pyroxene 100 Old Coins – Amulet of Fortune accessory

– Amulet of Fortune accessory 140 Old Coins – 30,000 gold

– 30,000 gold 180 Old Coins – Amulet of Merit accessory

– Amulet of Merit accessory 230 Old Coins – 50 Pyroxene

– 50 Pyroxene 280 Old Coins – Amulet of Means accessory

– Amulet of Means accessory 350 Old Coins – 100 Pyroxene

– 100 Pyroxene 400 Old Coins – Musou Bond accessory

– Musou Bond accessory 450 Old Coins – Panacea item

– Panacea item 500 Old Coins – War God’s Sash accessory.

Where To Find Old Coins In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

So now that we know their purpose, the question becomes how to acquire Old Coins. They aren’t exactly hard to come across, but getting a lot of them can be tedious. There are three main ways to acquire Old Coins. The simplest way is to find them on the overworld. They’re glowing pillars that only appear when you come close to them, but using the Eyes of the Sacred Bird can make them appear from a distance.

The next method would be to boost your relationship with other NPCs. As you complete requests, you can boost your bond with officers. After a certain point, you’ll be able to have a conversation with them that will result in you earning some Old Coins as well as boosting your relationship with them. Finally, as you’re completing missions and raising the peace of each region of China, you’ll be rewarded with items when you reach certain thresholds, with some of those items being Old Coins. While it may take some time to amass the amount of coins you’ll need to get good rewards, the longer you play, the more you’ll be rewarded.

And that’s where to find Old Coins and how to use them in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is now available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

