Image Credit: Bethesda
The Spirit Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing where to find it
Screenshot via The Escapist
Where To Find The Spirit Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

This one is one of the creepiest yet.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 10:45 am

The Spirit is one of the sneakiest Killers in her native game, but in The Casting of Frank Stone, her Rellik is hiding in plain sight. We’ll need to do a bit of parkour if we’re hoping to add this one to our collection, though, so get jumping.

Where Is The Spirit Rellik in Frank Stone?

After getting back into the steel mill, you’ll be in control of Sam once again. He’ll head down a hatch in search of the group of aspiring filmmakers, but you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for a phantom as well as The Spirit Rellik.

  • The entrance to the hall lit by construction light stands
    Screenshot via The Escapist
  • Walking down the hallway in The Casting of Frank Stone
    Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you navigate through these drain hallways once again, as you did in the 60s, you’ll find that there were a few areas you may not have been able to explore the first time around. You’ll encounter the Phantom in this hallway, so use the camera to bring his reign of terror to a pause for the time being. Now that you’re alone, look down the hallway to see if you can spot a detour with orange lights.

An orange light sits on the ground beside a barricade in a damp tunnel
Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll want to hurdle over the top of this barricade and start making your way down the hallway. One of the kids is down this way, as well, so you’ll have the chance to knock out two birds with one stone. After jumping the hurdle, keep your eyes peeled to the right, as The Spirt Rellik will be just below one of the gated windows.

The Rellik of The Spirit on the floor in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you see the outline of The Spirit on the floor, press the action button that appears in the bottom right of your screen to examine the Rellik and add it to your collection. Much like The Legion, her Rellik is rather small and can be missed easily, but that’s why we’re here to help you claim these terrifying creations.

The Spirit Rellik in hand in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

Continue heading down this hallway to find one of the kids, and then you’ll be ready to see what else The Casting of Frank Stone has to throw your way.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

The Casting of Frank Stone
Author
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.