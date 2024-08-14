Where to Read Honey Bear Manhwa Confirmed

There are a lot of romance manhwa of all kinds available to read but sometimes a light-hearted romantic comedy is what you need in between all the angst and red-flag male leads. Honey Bear is the popular Boy’s Love that’s sweet enough to give you a cavity. Here’s where to read this adorable story.

Recommended Videos

Where to Read Honey Bear Online

Image via Tappytoon

Honey Bear can be found on Tappytoon’s website and the app. However, the mature version is only available online. So far, 37 episodes of the series are available to read with new episodes released every Tuesday. The first episodes is available to read for free but readers will have to purchase the remaining episodes. Each one costs 300 Points, the Tappytoon currency.

To unlock the remaining episodes of Honey Bear, or any other manhwa on the website, you will need to create a free account. Once the account is made, you can buy different bundles of Points. The least expensive bundle to purchase costs $1.99 for 1,400 Points. The most popular bundle costs $19.99 for 17,000 Points. Tappytoon does offer a monthly membership that costs $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year. This provides 4,400 Points each month, daily bonus Points, and lessens the wait time for free chapters.

Moon Geonwoo’s life consists of his dog, his best friend, and judo until one day he stumbles upon the cute new baker in town, Yoo Hajin, and develops his very first crush. After talking with his childhood friend about it, Geonwoo decides to ask for a part-time job at the bakery in hopes of wooing Hajin. There is one slight problem that Geonwoo doesn’t know. Hajin has sworn off dating and has no interest in starting a relationship. It’s going to take all of Geonwoo’s natural charm and he’s willing to do anything to gain Hajin’s heart.

If Honey Bear is a bit too sweet for you and you need a bit of angst with your fluff, then check out where to read Dawn of the Dragon.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy