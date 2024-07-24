Where To Read I Have A Crush At Work Manga, Confirmed

The office romance I Have A Crush At Work is quickly catching the attention of manga readers as they look for light-hearted stories to balance all the angst. We have all the information you need to start reading this hit rom-com.

Recommended Videos

Can I Read I Have A Crush At Work Online?

Screenshot by The Escaptist

I Have A Crush At Work can be found online on the official Kodansha website. Kodansha has its entire library available on its website where readers will be able to buy each volume of I Have A Crush At Work for $10.99. Currently, volumes one through four are available, with the fifth volume set to be made available on August 13, 2024. The first chapter of the series is free to read.

Anyone who wishes to purchase subsequent volumes will need to create a free reader account. When you create a free account, you will have access to free chapters as well as entire volumes of the Spotlight Series. There will also be special deals for those who wish to purchase the Spotlight Series. Kodansha’s website also works as a digital library that will save all digital purchases and keep track of your reading progress.

In I Have A Crush At Work, Yui Mitsuya and Masugu Tateishi have just started on their romantic journey as a couple. Everything seems perfect — except for one tiny detail. They need to keep their relationship a secret at work to avoid hot gossip and any other possibly awkward situations. Yui and Masugu will need to keep their hands off each other long enough to get through the day or else they’ll get caught.

If you want to read a romance with a girlboss on a war path of revenge with a dash of music, then find out where to read To Whom It No Longer Concerns online.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy