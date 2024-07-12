The popular web novel series I Parry Everything, created by Nabeshiki, has been adapted into the light novel, manga, and anime mediums as a testament to its huge fan base. The manga series, in particular, has found growing readership worldwide. Here is where to read the I Parry Everything manga.

Where To Read I Parry Everything Manga Confirmed

For its official English-language publication in North America, I Parry Everything is licensed to J-Novel Club. Both the light novel and manga volumes can be read digitally on the company’s website and are available to either purchase individually or available to read to the website’s premium subscribers. Additionally, both the I Parry Everything light novel and manga are available to read digitally in versions optimized for Kindle on Amazon, available to purchase individually. The first six volumes of the light novel and two volumes of the manga series are currently available to purchase or preorder in North America.

Nabeshiki had launched I Parry Everything as a prose web novel in October 2019 before it was adapted into a light novel in September 2020, with illustrations provided by Kawaguchi. That same month, I Parry Everything launched a manga adaptation, with artwork by KRSG, with both the light novels and manga published by Earth Star Entertainment. English-language versions of the light novels and manga began publication by J-Novel Club in 2023, with the anime adaptation of I Parry Everything premiering in July 2024.

Set in a medieval fantasy world, I Parry Everything follows a young adventurer named Noor whose mastery over the sword only consists of prodigious defensive maneuvers. Underestimated by his fellow warriors because of this, Noor is drawn into a brutal power struggle over the kingdom that will allow him to demonstrate why his defensive swordplay is the realm’s last great hope.

