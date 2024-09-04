Where to Read In The Doghouse Manga, Confirmed

In this webtoon, roles are flipped and our leading lady redefines “taking charge” as she explores a new side to herself she didn’t know she had. In the Doghouse has that blend of comedy and spice that will keep you well entertained. Find out where to read this hilarious story.

Where to Read In the Doghouse Online

Image via Lezhin

Webtoon fans can find In the Doghouse on Lezhin’s website, but due to its mature content, it is not available on Lezhin’s app. So far, 31 episodes have been released in English. The first episode is available to read for free. Each other episode costs 30 Lezhin Coins to unlock. New episodes are released every Saturday.

To view mature content like In the Doghouse and purchase episodes, you will need to create a free Lezhin account and verify your age. Afterward, you will be able to purchase Lezhin Coins in different bundles. The cheapest bundle offers 240 Coins plus 20 Bonus Coins for $5.99. The most popular option offers 400 Coins plus 40 Bonus Coins for $9.99. Lezhin does have a monthly plan that offers lower prices on Coin Bundles and 500 Bonus Coins a month for $12.50.

What is In the Doghouse About?

Courtney is viewed as the Devon family villain thanks to her strict attitude and harsh words as her family continues to increase their debt. When their dire situation hits rock bottom and loan sharks come knocking on her family’s door, the Devon family becomes desperate. But a beacon of hope comes in the form of a marriage proposal from the crown prince and to Courtney’s chagrin, her parents quickly agree. However, there is more to this proposal than what appears on the surface and Courtney is about to learn a secret side to the prince that very few know about. She will have to navigate the prince’s needs, her family’s monetary illiteracy, and unlock a new side of herself if she wants to create a better life.

