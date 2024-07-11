Where To Read Isekai Shikkaku (No Longer Allowed in Another World) Online

With the recent release of the anime adaptation of Isekai Shikkaku (No Longer Allowed in Another World), many anime fans are trying to find out if the manga version is available online and where exactly they will be able to read it. Here’s what you need to know.

Is The Isekai Shikkaku Manga Available Online?

Isekai Shikkaku‘s manga is online but unavailable on any of the typical manga reading apps. The manga is licensed and published through Seven Seas Entertainment, which currently does not have an app or website to read manga — only to purchase them.

However, the publishing company has a few ways for readers to buy digital copies of their catalog. Digital copies can be bought through Amazon’s Comixology, Barnes and Noble’s Nook, and Google Play.

The Isekai Shikkaku manga is also available on Book Walker, an eBook store and app. Readers will need to create a free account to start purchasing manga and light novels. The website sells manga by volume instead of by chapter and does not have a subscription-based system. Isekai Shikkaku’s five currently translated volumes are available for $9.99 each. If taking this route, readers will only have access to the manga volumes through the app or the website. Downloading purchases is unavailable.

What Is Isekai Shikkaku About?

Even in the 1940s trucks had the magical ability to send people to other worlds. In this series, one sends an author who goes by Sensei to a new world one night, interrupting his double suicide with his lover. Sensei has been called to be a hero of this new world, but all he wants to do is find his lover to complete their suicide pact.

