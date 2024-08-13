Where to Read Let Me Die In Peace Manhwa Confirmed

There are many villainess manhwa where the main character is sent to a new world, learns she’s taken the identity of the villainess, and does her best to change her fate. Usually, she is successful and gets her happily-ever-after but what if this time she didn’t? Find out where to read Let Me Die to see what happens.

Where to Read Let Me Die Online

Image via Tapas

The Let Me Die manhwa can be found on Tapas‘ website and app. So far, the entire first season is out, containing a total of 40 episodes. As of right now, the next season is due to start on August 30, 2024. The first three episodes are available to read for free. All other episodes cost 450 Ink, Tapas currency. The series is part of the Wait Until Free option which unlocks a new chapter every 72 hours.

To purchase episodes, readers will need to create a free account. With it, they can purchase different Ink bundles. The cheapest option offers 1,600 Ink plus 800 bonus Ink for $1.99. The most popular bundle offers 8,000 Ink plus 2,500 bonus Ink for $9.99.

Let Me Die is a villainess manhwa that deviates from the normal formulaic writing that other stories in the genre follow. The main character has become Princess Ophelia Lidania, the evil older half-sister of the main character in a novel, Ewout Lidania. Being familiar with the villainess trope, Ophelia decides to fix her relationship with her brother, give up her right to the throne, and live a quiet life. Except things don’t go as planned and in the end she is killed. Four lifetimes later, she is tired gruesome deaths and just wants to die painlessly. This time she’ll hire the best to give her the peaceful death she wants.

