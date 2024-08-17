Where To Read Lord of the Mysteries Manhwa Confirmed

In a world where machines and airships collide with spells and divination, one man finds himself amid mystery and power struggles. Lord of the Mysteries is an isekai manhwa with a unique mystical twist — find out where to read this much-beloved webcomic.

Where To Read Lord of the Mysteries Manhwa Online

Image via Webnovel

Lord of the Mysteries is a Webnovel original webcomic/manhwa and can be found on both its website and app. The series is complete with a total of 65 chapters and has been completely translated into English. The first 11 chapters are available to read for free, but the remaining chapters must be unlocked by paying the website’s currency. Each chapter costs 13 Coins to unlock.

Before purchasing Coins to unlock each episode, you must create a free Webnovel account. Once the account is created, you can buy Coins through different Coin Packs. The least expensive Pack costs $4.99 for 250 Coins plus 38 Bonus Coins. Webnovel also offers a membership plan: The Webnovel membership costs $7.99 a month. Members will get 500 Coins and a possible 372 Coins from daily logins.

What Is Lord of the Mysteries About?

In Lord of the Mysteries, Zhou Minrui is transmigrated into the body of Klein Moretti, a poor history graduate living in a Victorian Era-like world. He soon learns that there are technological advancements and supernatural elements similar to his original world. Zhou, now Klein, finds himself entangled in the world’s mysteries revolving around the Churches of the world. After his encounter with a tarot card reader, he takes up the identity of The Fool and gathers other talented people to his side. He will need his knowledge from his previous life, his newfound allies, and the power of Beyonder potions to survive and ultimately try to get back home.

And that’s where to read the Lord of the Mysteries manhwa. But if you love an action/adventure that gets you asking the hard questions, then also check out where to read the Exsistance manhwa online.

