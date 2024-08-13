Where to Read One Night Only Manhwa Confirmed

The omegaverse is an ever-growing popular subgenre in the manhwa community. One manhwa to catch the eyes of omegaverse readers is One Night Only, a story that breaks the traditional tropes found in this subgenre, and we know exactly where you can read it.

Where to Read One Night Only Online

Image via Lezhin

The One Night Only manhwa can be read on Lezhin’s website only. Due to its mature rating, it is unavailable on Lezhin’s app. The first two chapters of the manhwa are available for free but all other chapters will need to be purchased with Lezhin’s currency. Each chapter costs 20 Coins. The manhwa is complete with 44 main episodes and 15 side-story episodes.

Readers will need to create a free account in order to purchase Lezhin Coins. There are four different point bundles you can buy with the cheapest being 240 Coins plus 20 Bonus Coins for $5.99. The most popular is 400 Coins plus 40 Bonus Coins for $9.99. Lezhin has recently started a monthly plan. It offers 500 Bonus Coins as well as lower prices for Coin Bundles for $12.50 a month.

One Night Only follows Cha Sai, a female alpha who can no longer stand being near omegas after her engagement was called off right before her wedding. While she and her ex-fiancé separated on good terms, the after-effects of breaking their bond have left Cha Sai struggling with severe negative reactions to omega pheromones. That is until Ju Heeyoun, a male omega, shows up asking for one night so he can have a child. Surprised by her lack of a negative response to his pheromones, Cha Sai takes up his offer with some conditions of her own.

