Where To Read Operation True Love Confirmed

Operation True Love appears to be a classic high school romance, but this manhwa has a flip phone twist that will change the game of love. If that idea intrigues you, here’s where you can read the ups and downs of Operation True Love.

How to Read Operation True Love Online

Image via Webtoon.

Operation True Love can be found on the Webtoon website and app. The series is ongoing, with 101 episodes currently available to read for free. On the app, you can unlock five additional, more recent episodes with Webtoon’s Coins. Each episode costs 7 Coins. However, these episodes will eventually be available for free if you do not want to pay for them.

Should you choose to read ahead, you have different options to buy Coins. First, you will need to make a free Webtoon account. That will enable you to buy different bundles or sign up for a monthly plan. The cheapest bundle costs $4.99 for 50 Coins plus 2 Bonus Coins. There are two monthly plans to choose from. The first costs $9.99 a month for 100 Coins plus 10 Bonus Coins. The second costs $49.99 for 500 Coins plus 75 Bonus Coins.

What is Operation True Love About?

Between Su-ae Shim’s phone telling her she will have no love life and her boyfriend, Minu, never giving her the time of day, Su-ae is ready to give up on love. When she discovers the sentient flip phone Jellypop, it has a lot to say about her love life and choices, especially as she gets closer with her boyfriend’s best friend Eunhyeok. On top of her changing affections, there may be something going on behind the scenes with Minu and Su-ae’s step-sister Ra-im. Su-ae’s love life might not be as quiet as she originally thought it would be.

