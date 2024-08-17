Where To Read Villains Are Destined To Die Confirmed

Imagine waking up in the dating sim video game you have been obsessed with, except you’re the villainess of the piece. That’s the premise of Villains Are Destined to Die, a thrilling manhwa that will keep you on the edge of your seat, so here’s where you can read it.

How to Read Villains Are Destined to Die Online

Image via Tapas

Villains Are Destined to Die can be found on both Tapas’ and Tappytoon’s websites and apps. Both sites have the first three episodes available for free, while the remainder must be unlocked by purchasing them with the respective website’s currency. Episodes on Tapas costs 376 Ink, while episodes on Tappytoon costs 300 Points.

The biggest difference between the two sites is how many episodes are available. Tapas has 145 episodes, while Tappytoon only has 134. Tapas also has access to the original web novel version, which is complete, if you want to read ahead.

To buy Tapas’ and Tappytoon’s currency, you must create a free account. Each website has different bundles of currency to buy. The cheapest option on Tapas is $1.99 for 1,600 Ink and the cheapest option on Tappytoon is $4.99 for 3,900 Points. Both Tapas and Tappytoon regularly have sales on specific manhwa and the currency bundles.

What is Villains Are Destined to Die About?

In Villains Are Destined to Die, the main character discovers a dating sim video game with both a normal and hard mode. Intrigued by the story’s similarities to her own broken family situation, she plays the game. After dying in hard mode countless times, she finds herself waking up in the game’s world as the villainess Penelope Eckhart. Now she has to play hard mode again, fighting for her life as she lives out the game’s events and earns the affection of the characters. She wasn’t able to beat hard mode before, but there are no second chances or save scumming this time.

