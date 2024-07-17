Where to Read My Beloved Oppressor Manhwa Confirmed

One of the most buzzed-about manhwa to debut this year is My Beloved Oppressor, created by LICO and Cersei. Here’s where you can read My Beloved Oppressor and catch up with new chapters of the South Korean romantic drama series, published each week.

Where Can You Read the My Beloved Oppressor Manhwa?

My Beloved Oppressor is available to readers worldwide through WEBTOON, with new chapters published on the online platform in February 2024. The official English translation of My Beloved Oppressor is published through Line WEBTOON, with the advisory that the story is intended for mature readers due to the subject matter, including themes of abuse and self-harm. Line WEBTOON is available to read through desktop browsers online and through the official app available through Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Fans can read My Beloved Oppressor as long as they have an active WEBTOON login account.

As of July 2024, five months since the launch of the series, My Beloved Oppressor has received over three million unique visitors. The series follows a young noblewoman named Annette Rozenberg, who marries her father’s seemingly faithful servant, Heiner Waldemar, after a two-year courtship. However, shortly after their marriage, Heiner betrays Annette’s family and refuses to grant her a divorce as their contentious and volatile relationship escalates. Bound together by tragedy, Annette realizes Heiner’s vendetta against her and her family is only just beginning.

Given its premise, My Beloved Oppressor is certainly not for readers sensitive to themes that range from abusive relationships to characters suffering from mental health issues. Please keep this in mind if you’re interested in checking out the manhwa series, along with the disclaimer that the story is meant for readers at least 15 years of age. My Beloved Oppressor has been listed as an ongoing series, with no season break currently announced by WEBTOON or the creative team.

