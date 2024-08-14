Where To Read Opposites Attract Manhwa Confirmed

Opposites Attract is a manhwa that’s catching the eyes of many Boy’s Love readers. It’s a story about the uncontrollable and unexpected swings of love. If you’re keen to get on this emotional rollercoaster, here’s where you can read Opposites Attract.

Where to Read Opposites Attract Online

Readers can find Opposites Attract on the Lezhin website. However, the series is not available on the Lezhin app due to its mature content. All 80 episodes have been translated and are available. The first episode can be read for free, but all other episodes must be unlocked with Lezhin Coins. Each episode costs 30 Coins.

To purchase Lezhin Coins, you must first create a free account. You can them buy them in one of four bundles via either the website or the app. The least expensive bundle costs $5.99, providing 240 Coins plus 20 bonus Coins. The most popular bundle costs $9.99 for 400 Coins plus 40 bonus Coins. Lezhin also offers a $12.50 monthly subscription, which gives members 500 bonus Coins a month, cheaper rates for bundles, and check-in rewards.

What is Opposites Attract About?

Opposites Attract follows the story of Euntak whose whole world turns upside down when he meets Dojae. While Euntak usually has his eyes on partners who are short and pretty, fate decided that it was time to fall for Mr. Tall and Handsome. When Dojae notices Euntak’s obvious crush, he offers to sleep with Euntak. Though initially appalled by the proposition, Euntak ultimately can’t resist his chance. It’s a superficial affair that may just turn into something more.

Opposites Attract is written by Oryu, the same creator as Back to School, which first appeared back in 2019, so there’s plenty more to read if you end up loving the newer series. However, if you are looking for a bit of fluff that will make you laugh, then we recommend Honey Bear, a manhwa full of sweets and spice.

