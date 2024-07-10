Where to Read Tasogare Outfocus Manga, Confirmed

Another top-tier Boy’s Love (BL) manga has gotten its chance to shine in the anime world with the recent release of Tasogare Outfocus also known as Twilight Out of Focus. For those who want to know what happens next faster, here is where to read the Twilight Out of Focus manga online.

Where Can You Read Twilight Out of Focus?

Twilight Out of Focus is available to read online. The manga is published by Kodansha which currently has its own website that holds the company’s entire digital library. Readers will be able to purchase each volume of the manga for $10.99 each. However, you will not be able to purchase the manga chapter by chapter. For those who want to get a feel for the manga before making a purchase, Kodansha does have the first chapter available to read for free.

A digital copy of each volume is also available on Google Play, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble Nook. As of right now, the digital copies are not available on the Kindle.

If you choose to go the Kodansha route and purchase the volumes directly on their website, you will have the option to create a Reader Account. This will give you access to extra chapter previews, free volumes of different manga through the Spotlight Series rotation, and will be a secure archive for collecting digital versions of their manga. The best part is the account is completely free.

The first four volumes containing the main story have been translated into English and are available for purchase. There remain two volumes that have yet to be translated, Tasogare Outfocus Long Take Take 1 and Tasogare Outfocus Long Take Take 2.

