Where to Read Under The Oak Tree Webtoon Confirmed

Under the Oak Tree has grown in popularity and has become one of the top romance manhwa. With season 3 complete and season 4 on the way, here is how to read the webtoon so you can catch up before the newest season starts.

Where Can I Read Under The Oak Tree?

Under the Oak Tree can be read on Manta, both on their website and on their app. The first four episodes are free. The rest of the episodes are on Manta’s Free Pass program. Every 24 hours, readers can unlock the next episode and have access to it for 72 hours. However, this does not apply to the most recent 14 episodes. These are only available under Manta’s Unlimited subscription which is $4.99 a month.

If you decide to read Under the Oak Tree on Manta and get the Unlimited subscription, it will allow you to have access to all of Manta’s content at one of the cheapest rates in the webtoon industry. As of right now, there is no physical copy of the webtoon version of Under the Oak Tree.

Where Can I Read the Under the Oak Tree Webnovel?

For those who don’t want to wait for season 4 of the Under the Oak Tree webtoon to release, there is a webnovel version that consists of 11 volumes and is completed. You can read the original webnovel on two locations. Manta has the novel version of the story available on the app only. You will need to buy Manta Gems to read each volume. Amazon also has all volumes of the webnovel available through its Kindle library. You can buy each volume individually or buy all eleven at the same time.

A physical copy of the novel, starting with volume 1, is due to be released on November 5, 2024, and can be pre-ordered on the Barnes and Noble website.

