Where To Stream Code Geass: Akito the Exiled

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled is a series of OVAs set between seasons one and two of Code Geass. For any fan of the series, it is a must-watch, but unfortunately, it can be tricky to find. Here are the best ways to stream Code Geass: Akito the Exiled.

How To Stream Code Geass: Akito the Exiled

Image via Studio Sunrise

In the United States, there is no place to stream Code Geass: Akito the Exiled at the time of publishing, but can stream it using a VPN. Crunchyroll has all five of the OVA episodes available to stream in the United Kingdom, so using a VPN to gain access to the international library will let you watch the whole run.

That’s the only way possible to stream Akito the Exiled right now, but fans who aren’t able to use a VPN can always purchase the series physically. There are DVDs for all five of the OVAs and they can be found online via resale sites and some stores. There is a box set available that includes the whole set, so if you’re a collector this is the best way to see the episodes and add a sweet item to your collection.

The good news is that whether you watch Akito the Exiled where it should be on the timeline or after watching the series, it is still great. So you can take your time to figure out the best way for you to get access to the series while still binging through Code Geass, and then Roze of the Recapture.

While you get your VPN sorted you can stream Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture on Hulu and Disney Plus depending on your location. Should a better way to stream Code Geass: Akito the Exiled in the United States be revealed this article will be updated so feel free to check back in the future.

