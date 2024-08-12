Where To Watch Adam’s Sweet Agony Confirmed

Adam’s Sweet Agony has become a cult hit since its debut, largely due to its unconventional themes and uninhibited exploration of sexuality. However, the series is not currently available on either Crunchyroll or HIDIVE. So, where can you actually watch Adam’s Sweet Agony?

Where To Watch Adam’s Sweet Agony

Adam’s Sweet Agony is unavailable on the most popular streaming services, making tracking down the anime somewhat agonizing. Fortunately, The Escapist has you covered.

Adam’s Sweet Agony is currently available to watch on Prime Video, although it isn’t free for subscribers. Season 1 consists of eight episodes, and the HD versions can be purchased for $1.99 each (the SD versions of the episodes are $0.99). And there’s a stir about Season 2, too.

Additionally, unedited episodes can also be streamed on Coolmic with a paid subscription. No English-dubbed versions of the series have been released, although both Prime and Coolmic episodes have English subtitles.

What Is Adam’s Sweet Agony About?

In the official description of Adam’s Sweet Agony, the series is described as “the story of Adam, a boy among four billion Eves.” After a devastating pandemic, the men of the world are rendered impotent, with the sole exception of Itsuki, a young (and virile) high school student.

In an effort to hide his secret, Itsuki transfers to a new school. Unfortunately for him, the school ends up being 90% female, and the struggle to keep his secret is severely compromised when Itsuki finds himself surrounded by beautiful girls (and a woman) who long to find a companion who can please them sexually.

Eventually, Itsuki’s secret is uncovered by four different people, who then vie to become the focus of his physical affections. This leads to him having to make a decision about who to choose, all while remaining true to himself.

Adam’s Sweet Agony is a unique coming-of-age story intended for mature audiences. While it can often be quite hilarious, it is also a down to earth depiction of the struggles many young men face as they come to terms with their budding sexual identity.

Adam’s Sweet Agony is now streaming on Prime Video.

