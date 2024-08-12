One of the cult favorite anime premieres of 2024 has been Adam’s Sweet Agony, which debuted in January 2024 and became available to international audiences later in the year. Here is if there is any official word on Adam’s Sweet Agony being renewed for a Season 2.

Will There Be Adam’s Sweet Agony Season 2?

At the time of this writing, there has currently been no announcement that Adam’s Sweet Agony has been renewed for a second season. The first season was produced by Studio Hōkiboshi, Suiseisha, and Studio Mausu, running for a total of eight episodes. To date, Adam’s Sweet Agony has still not received a full North American release, though it is currently available to stream on Coolmic. Outside of this, the series is only available subtitled in certain regions beyond Japan, its country of origin. Similarly, there are no announced plans for an official English-dubbed version of Adam’s Sweet Agony.

What Is Adam’s Sweet Agony About?

Adam’s Sweet Agony takes place in a world where a mysterious ailment suddenly renders virtually all men on Earth sexually impotent. The sole exception to this contagion is a high schooler named Itsuki, who struggles to keep the truth about his virile and masculine condition a secret to avoid attracting unwanted attention. As the series progresses, Itsuki goes to great lengths to maintain his secret from his peers, with the story examining themes of self-identity in the face of tremendous external pressure.

Given the series’ subject matter, Adam’s Sweet Agony is recommended for mature audiences, with the local recommended viewing age set to viewers who are 16 or older. Coolmic offers the original uncensored version of the anime series, blending plenty of wacky sex comedy with burgeoning coming-of-age romance in its decidedly dystopian setting. For those curious, Adam’s Sweet Agony does offer a surprising amount of social commentary given its premise, often told through its frank perspective on sensuality.

And that’s whether there will be Adam’s Sweet Agony Season 2.

Adam’s Sweet Agony is available to watch on Prime Video.

