The popular fantasy manga series Plunderer, created by Suu Minazuki, was adapted into an anime series that ran for a single season in 2020. With plenty of story left to adapt, here’s if there will be a Plunderer Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Will There Be Plunderer Season 2?

In the four years since the conclusion of Plunderer Season 1, there have been no announced plans to continue the adaptation of the anime series for a Plunderer Season 2. Neither have there been any announcements regarding any other multimedia adaptations of Plunderer by Minazuki, the manga’s Japanese publisher Kadokawa Shoten, or the first season’s anime studio Geek Toys. But both the original Japanese version and English dub of Plunderer Season 1 currently remain available to stream in North America on Crunchyroll.

First announced in February 2018, the Plunderer anime adaptation ran for 24 episodes from January 2020 to June 2020 after preview screenings of the first two episodes in December 2019. Since the first season’s conclusion, Geek Toys has moved on to produce other anime adaptations of popular manga and light novel series, including Date a Live and Dead Mount Death Play. Geek Toys’ next major project is an anime adaptation of Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryaman to Big Four!, expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

Related: Will There Be a Season 4 of Dr. Stone?

In the meantime, the Plunderer manga series concluded in April 2022 and has since been collected into 21 volumes, with its official English-language translation published in North America by Yen Press. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where people have a number of their presumed worth printed on their bodies, dividing them into strict social classes. A young girl named Hina Farrow teams up with a wily outcast named Licht Bach, with the two embarking on a cross-country journey to determine the fate of their volatile world.

Plunderer is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy