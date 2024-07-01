Where To Watch My Hero Academia’s English Dub

As things heat up in Season 7, there’s no better time to watch My Hero Academia than right now. If you prefer to watch anime dubbed then here is the best place to stream My Hero Academia in English.

Where To Stream the My Hero Academia English Dub

You can watch the My Hero Academia English dub on Crunchyroll for all seven seasons of the series and the movies that are available on the platform. Similarly, Netflix has the English dub for My Hero Academia in many regions, so you can check it out there if you happen to live in the right place.

Crunchyroll tends to be the best place for both Japanese and English releases of new anime, and My Hero Academia is no exception. If you want to watch Season 7 in English as it airs then this will be your go-to place as Netflix won’t have the new episodes on launch, and right now there is no date for when they will be added.

If you’re looking to watch older seasons of My Hero Academia in English then you’ve got a few more options. You can purchase these episodes physically on DVD or Blu-ray, or digitally via iTunes or YouTube, alongside the options available to stream them.

Streaming services are constantly improving and changing their libraries so it isn’t outside of the realm of possibility that My Hero Academia will leave or join different streamers in the future. This being the case, if you aren’t able to access any of the ones listed above then we suggest checking the options that are available in your location.

Should the options to stream My Hero Academia’s English dub change this article will be updated to give you the most current information. Feel free to check back in the future and stay in the loop.

