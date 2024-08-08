Where To Watch The Haikyu!! English Dub

Haikyu!! is one of the most iconic sports anime of all time so naturally there are always new fans looking to dive into the series. For those who prefer to watch anime dubbed in English here are all of the options you have right now.

Recommended Videos

Is There an English Dub of Haikyu!!

Screenshot by Crunchyroll

Right now there is no way to stream the English dub of Haikyu!! online, however, you can watch it by purchasing specific seasons of the show physically.

While HIDIVE used to be the home of Haikyu!!’s English dub, the streaming service no longer offers the show to fans. Since then there have been several ways to watch the anime, but none of them have offered the English dub, so it is essentially gone from the legal portions of the internet.

Fortunately, since there was a dub created by Sentai Filmworks you can enjoy it simply by purchasing Haikyu!! DVDs. Both Haikyu!! seasons one and two have had physical releases with the English dub available. Of course, to watch these you’ll need a game console, DVD player, or PC with a disc drive, but if you’re desperate for the dub this is really the only option right now. It isn’t clear whether seasons three and four have subtitles available with their physical versions.

For the movie Haikyu!! THE MOVIE: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump there is an English dub that was released in theaters across the United States, so expect to see that arrive on streaming services in the future. Perhaps its addition could even be the trigger to get back the show’s dub.

While you might be disappointed with your limited options, the good news is that streaming services are always updating and changing their libraries so Haikyu!!’s English dub has the potential to return to streaming in the future. Should this happen then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back in the future.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy