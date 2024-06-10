Who Animated Kaiju No. 8?

Kaiju No. 8 has gone from being a hit Shonen manga to a hit anime with its highly anticipated debut during the Spring anime season. If you’re like us and still enjoying this masterpiece each week, here’s what you need to know about the team responsible.

Recommended Videos

What Studio Animated Kaiju No. 8?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Production I.G is the studio that animates the new Kaiju No. 8 anime series, however, Studio Khara supervised the Kaiju design. They’ve worked on every episode of the series so far and likely will continue if it happens to be renewed for a second season. At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation that there will be one.

This studio is no stranger to the world of anime. Starting all the way back in 1993, Production I.G has worked on anime series including Psycho-Pass, Heavenly Delusion, Attack on Titan: Junior High, and even Pokémon Origins.

Kaiju No. 8 fans have had mixed feelings about the animation for its anime adaption. While things were off to a good start, opinion appeared to sway through the middle of the season before rising back up to its peak with Episode 9.

Ultimately the anime adaption of Kaiju No. 8 has been extremely faithful to the manga source material and that doesn’t seem like it will change anytime soon. There is still plenty of manga to adapt so if the show does get a second season it would be able to pull from the source without needing to make any significant changes or introduce filler material.

We still have two more episodes left to come for Kaiju No. 8 which will be available to stream on Crunchyroll alongside the early additions to its debut season on Crunchyroll, but you can get ahead by reading the manga which is available with a subscription via Viz Media today.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy