Who Is Kaigaku In Demon Slayer? Explained

The Hashira Training arc is underway in the Demon Slayer anime with the two main arcs following closely behind. One key character has finally been introduced but who exactly is Kaigaku and why is he important?

There are spoilers ahead for anyone not caught up with the Demon Slayer manga.

Who is Kaigaku in Demon Slayer?

Kaigaku is one of the supporting antagonists in the Infinity Castle arc in Demon Slayer. Originally, Kaigaku was a demon slayer who was a disciple under the former thunder Hashira, Jigoro Kuwajima, along with Zenitsu. However, after a fateful meeting with Kokushibo, the Upper Rank One demon of the Twelve Kizuki, he surrenders to save himself. He then becomes one of the Twelve Kizuki himself. After the two die, he replaces Daki and Gyutaro as the Upper Rank Six. He becomes the second demon slayer to become a demon after Kokushibo.

The combination of his swordsmanship learned as a demon slayer combined with his Blood Demonic Art makes him a formidable enemy. His background and long list of humans eaten in a short time span lead to him ascending the demon ranks quickly. When his Blood Demonic Arts manifested, his Thunder Breathing surpassed normal breathing techniques, allowing him to control Lightning and electricity at will.

Demon Slayer’s Kaigaku Background

As a child, Kaigaku was an orphan who stole whatever he could in order to survive. He became one of the orphans under Gyomei Himejima’s care and lived at the temple. However, his thieving habits kicked in and he was caught stealing money from the temple by the other children. He was chased out of the temple, leaving him vulnerable once again.

After being expelled from the temple, Kaigaku meets a demon. He lets the demon into the temple in exchange for his own life. This event shapes Kaigaku’s way of thinking, leading him to firmly believe that strength and survival are the most important. He will stoop as low as possible in order to survive, leading to his eventual fall from grace.

Later on, Kaigaku is taken under Jigoro Kuwajima’s wing as a disciple under the Thunder Breathing technique. He was determined to be named Jigoro’s successor and become the next Thunder Hashira. However, that goal was squashed when Jigoro named both him and Zenitsu his successors, despite Zenitsu more easily frightened nature.

