Who Is the Crow Girl in Oshi no Ko? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Sep 15, 2024 10:27 pm

With all the mysteries and intrigue swirling around the plot of Oshi no Ko, none are more puzzling than the identity of the mysterious crow girl. If you’re wondering who exactly the crow girl is in Oshi no Ko, here’s everything you need to know.

Do note that this article contains spoilers for the manga, including events that have not been depicted in the anime as of 2024.

Oshi no Ko Crow Girl Identity Explained

The crow girl, also known as Tsukuyomi, is a crow that got reincarnated into the body of a young girl in Oshi no Ko. This is the surface level explanation. It’s also highly likely that the crow girl is meant to represent religion and Shintoism within the story of Oshi no Ko, and suggests that she is a higher power or deity that allowed Gorou and Sarina to be reincarnated as Aqua and Ruby.

The crow has been shown to be watching over both Gorou and Sarina at the hospital in Miyazaki until the day Sarina died. Thanks to her discretion, the crow girl is able to glean a lot of information behind the murders of Gorou and Ai Hoshino. When Aqua and Ruby return to Miyazaki after the Tokyo Blade production, we see that the crow has now been reincarnated as Tsukuyomi, the crow girl.

While she has been reincarnated, Tsukuyomi also has the power to actively transform into a crow, which is how she was able to eventually lead Ruby to discover Gorou’s dead body. This strongly implies that she was responsible for the reincarnation process for our two main leads.

After Tsukuyomi reveals herself to both Aqua and Ruby, she continues to watch over the siblings and eventually also lands an acting role in one of their projects.

And that’s everything you need to know about the crow girl in Oshi no Ko. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including the identity of the father and our take on the manga’s upcoming ending.

Oshi no Ko
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
