Who Is the Father in Oshi no Ko? Answered

Oshi no Ko is an anime and manga series that primarily focuses on the dark underbelly of entertainment and idol culture. However, there’s also a central mystery that unravels as the story progresses. Here’s what you need to know about the father in Oshi no Ko.

Do be warned that this article contains major spoilers for Oshi no Ko, the father’s identity, and his backstory.

The Father’s Identity in Oshi no Ko Explained

The father of Ai Hoshino’s children — Aqua and Ruby — in Oshi no Ko is a young man named Hikaru Kamiki. In the present-day, he is 33 years old. However, he was still in middle school when he got involved with Ai, making him 15 years old when Aqua and Ruby were conceived.

Hikaru Kamiki’s Backstory

Hikaru Kamiki makes his debut in the Oshi no Ko manga in chapter 72, when Ruby goes to visit Ai’s grave. The chapter ends with a faceless glimpse of a man who visits the grave after her, revealing himself to be the father.

Kamiki was part of the theater troupe at Lala Lai, but because of his attractive good looks, he became the subject of sexual assault when an older woman named Airi Himekawa set her sights on him. Airi would often take him out on lavish dates and expensive dinners in exchange for sex, and this also resulted in him fathering Taiki Himekawa with her, who would later go on to be the star actor of Lala Lai.

When Airi’s husband discovered that Taiki was not his child, he killed both Airi and himself, resulting in a forced suicide story and scandal in the entertainment world.

While he was involved with Airi, Hikaru also met Ai, who had joined up with the troupe at the same time. He developed genuine feelings for Ai, and so did she, and the two started going on dates. Because of the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of Airi, Hikaru longed for genuine love and became very emotionally dependent on Ai.

While Ai also cared for him genuinely, she recognized that the relationship they had was unhealthy. She broke up with Hikaru, which caused him to have a psychotic break, and led him to tell an obsessed fan about her pregnancy with him. This kicked off the story of Oshi no Ko, where Goro Amamiya would get murdered, leading to his reincarnation as Ai’s son, Aqua.

Later on, when Ai reached out to Hikaru again to ask if he would be interested in meeting Aqua and Ruby, he agreed. However, he gave her address to the fan, who then showed up at Ai’s house to murder her.

Did Ai Love Hikaru?

As revealed in Oshi no Ko chapter 154, The 15 Year Lie, we learn that Ai did indeed love and care for Hikaru very deeply. We finally got to see the DVD she left for Aqua, where she explains that she loved Hikaru, but wanted to free him from the shackles of having kids at a young age so he could focus on his career. Ai wanted both of them to exit this emotionally unhealthy relationship as she believed this was the best thing for them.

However, she broke up with him by lying and saying that she never cared for him, which is what led to Hikaru plotting her murder.

And that’s everything you need to know about who the father is in Oshi no Ko for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including the opening song for season 2.

