Who Made Me a Princess Anime Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Fans of the web novel and manwha Who Made Me a Princess have been eagerly anticipating updates on the donghua (Chinese animation) adaptation of the series. The anime is set to release sometime this year, so let’s take a look at the anime release window, cast, plot, and more for Who Made Me a Princess.

Who Made Me a Princess Anime Release Window

The Who Made Me a Princess anime adaptation is expected to be released in 2024, but the exact date hasn’t been announced.

Colored Pencil Animations, the studio behind the donghua adaptation, recently shared a second trailer for the series. So, while we don’t yet know when we can watch the anime, it does appear to still be under production.

Who Made Me a Princess Anime Cast

Surprisingly little has been revealed about the cast for Who Made Me a Princess thus far. Fans of the web novel and its manga adaptation have taken to TikTok and Reddit to speculate about the voice actors featured in the trailers.

However, it does not appear that any voice actor castings have been confirmed for the original or any forthcoming English-language dubs. While fans are hopeful about getting an English dub, this is also unconfirmed as of now.

Who Made Me a Princess Plot

Who Made Me a Princess tells the story of a modern woman who wakes up one day to find herself in the middle of the story she just read! Princess Athanasia was executed at the end of the story, yet now, the protagonist wakes up to find herself in the body of baby Athanasia – but with all her own memories and insight into her tragic tale. In order to avoid the foretold fate, she works to charm her tyrant emperor father.

Because Who Made Me a Princess has already been adapted once from the original source material, fans are curious to see what will become canon in the anime. There are some significant differences between the plot of the original web novel and that of the manwha adaptation, and it appears that the anime will follow more closely with the manwha storyline. Hopefully, those essential elements that made readers fall in love with the web novel and manga adaptation will carry through into this new format.

Who Made Me a Princess is currently available in paperback.

