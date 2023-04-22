Who Plays the Borg Queen in Picard Season 3?

The final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard see the return of the “main” Borg, the Borg Queen included. But with various actors having taken on the role over the years, who’s in charge of the Borg Collective this time? Here’s the answer to who plays the Borg Queen in season 3 of Star Trek: Picard.

Alice Krige Voices the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 but Does Not Play Her

Alice Krige, who originated the character in Star Trek: First Contact, is back, but she’s only providing the character’s voice. Instead of her stepping into the Borg Queen outfit, a different actress plays the character on set.

The credits confirm that Alice Krige is the voice of season 3’s Borg Queen, but they list Jane Edwina Seymour, another actor, as the Borg Queen’s body double. Seymour may have spoken the Queen’s lines so they could be overdubbed by Krige.

Krige also played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Lower Decks and the finale of Star Trek: Voyager, though Susanna Thompson played the queen in other episodes of Voyager. And Annie Wersching, who has since passed away, played an alternate Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard season 2.

It’s not clear why Krige only provided the voice this time around, though it could be down to the actor’s availability. But it is her familiar tones you hear in the final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard season 3.

So, Alice Krige voices the Borg Queen in season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, but Jane Edwina Seymour plays her on screen.