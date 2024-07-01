Will There Be a Demon Slayer Season 5?

Demon Slayer is more popular than ever and with the conclusion of Season 4, naturally, fans are wondering what comes next. Here’s everything that we know about a potential fifth season of the hit anime.

Is Demon Slayer Getting a Fifth Season?

There will not be a fifth season of Demon Slayer, however, there will be more anime content for fans to enjoy and that will finish the story originally told in the manga source material.

Following the finale of Demon Slayer Season 4, it was announced that the final arc of Demon Slayer would be split into a trilogy of films rather than a season of the anime. There’s just one arc left of the hit Shonen series and that’s the Infinity Castle Arc, which fans can expect to catch in cinemas in the coming years.

No date has been shared yet for these movies to arrive, but given the scope, we wouldn’t expect to see them until 2026 at the soonest. Demon Slayer has a rich history with cinemas having produced some of the most successful anime films ever.

While in the past Demon Slayer movies have been adapted into episodes for the anime’s seasons, it doesn’t look likely that the Infinity Castle trilogy will get the same treatment. Instead, these will just be standalone movies.

If you’re desperate to see what comes next and aren’t interested in waiting for these films then you can always read the manga. Since it is complete you can pick up from Chapter 140 and read to the end to enjoy the remainder of the story, but we can’t blame you if you’d prefer to wait for the anime. The final of Season 4 proved again that Demon Slayer has had some of the best animations that the art form has ever seen.

All four seasons of Demon Slayer are available to binge now on Crunchyroll.

