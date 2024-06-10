Destiny 2: The Final Shape is here, allowing players to begin to wrap up the decade-long story. However, for multiplayer titles, a game is only as good as what’s coming next. So, with Bungie finally releasing the highly anticipated expansion, will there be a Destiny 3?

Recommended Videos

Will There Be a Destiny 3?

There’s no confirmation that a third installment of the franchise is in the works. Bungie hasn’t revealed anything, and a lot of the speculation online about a follow-up is coming from places like Reddit. That doesn’t mean it’s all doom and gloom when it comes to the idea of more Destiny, though.

Despite some people theorizing that The Final Shape is the end of Destiny 2, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. The first Act of The Final Shape is available now, but that’s only the first of many, as the expansion will be made up of three Episodes that all consist of three Acts. That means there’s still plenty of content on the way, and even when The Final Shape wraps up, Bungie has more in store for players.

Related: All Salvation’s Edge Raid Loot Drops and Encounter Rewards in Destiny 2

Based on previous posts from the developer, Destiny 2 is still in its first saga, with Bungie having plans for at least two more. Now, it could be that the story continues in another game years down the line, but there’s no information out there to corroborate that idea. That means, at least for the foreseeable future, players will have to continue grinding Destiny 2 to see how things unfold.

And that’s whether there will be a Destiny 3. If you’re interested in more, here’s how to beat the Herald of Finality in Salvation’s Edge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy