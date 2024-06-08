All Salvation’s Edge Raid Loot Drops and Encounter Rewards in Destiny 2

A new Raid means new loot, and Salvation’s Edge has introduced some great new items for your Guardians in Destiny 2.

Below, you will find all the loot from the Raid, as well as the most up-to-date encounter drops that we have been able to source. There is plenty of new stuff up for grabs, but obviously, we haven’t had access to anything for long enough to be able to say if it is meta or not.

All Salvations Edge Loot

Exotic Weapon

The Linear Fusion Rifle Euphony is available from the Raid, but we do not know its exact drop point yet.

Legendary Weapons

These can be gotten from encounter chests and potentially secret chests.

Name Weapon Type Critical Anomaly Sniper Rifle Imminence Submachine Gun Non-Denouement Combat Bow Fortcoming Deviance Glaive Nullify Pulse Rifle Summum Bonum Sword

Legendary Armor

These can be gotten from encounter chests, and potentially secret chests.

Titan Hunter Warlock Promised Reunion Helm Promised Reign Mask Promised Vitory Hood Promised Reunion Gauntlets Promised Reign Grips Promised Victory Wraps Promised Reunion Plate Promised Reign Vest Promised Victory Robes Promised Reunion Greaves Promised Reign Strides Promised Victory Hood Promised Reunion Mark Promised Reign Cloak Promised Victory Boots

Cosmetic Items

Name Item Type Turmoil Engine Sparrow Resonant Cellweave Shader Edification Emblem Timeless Bond Ghost Shell

Mods

Mod Effect Electrified Conductor In Salvation’s Edge, receive a large amount of Special ammo when charging a conductor. Stacked In Salvation’s Edge, final blows have an increased chance of spawning Heavy ammo while in possession of Resonance. Persistent Resonance In Salvation’s Edge, create orbs when depositing Resonance. High-Tier Elimination In Salvation’s Edge, gain bonus ability energy when defeating challenging combatants or higher.

Salvation’s Edge Drop Tables

These are as up to date as we can make them right now, but it will take a lot of community reporting to figure out exactly what can drop from the different encounters.

1st Encounter – Substratum 2nd Encounter –

Dissipation 3rd Encounter – Respositry 4th Encounter 5th Encounter

The Witness Non-Denouement Summun Bonun Forthcoming Deviance Exotic??? Nullify Armor – Class Item

