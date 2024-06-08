All Salvation’s Edge Raid Loot Drops and Encounter Rewards in Destiny 2

A new Raid means new loot, and Salvation’s Edge has introduced some great new items for your Guardians in Destiny 2.
Below, you will find all the loot from the Raid, as well as the most up-to-date encounter drops that we have been able to source. There is plenty of new stuff up for grabs, but obviously, we haven’t had access to anything for long enough to be able to say if it is meta or not.
All Salvations Edge Loot
Exotic Weapon
The Linear Fusion Rifle Euphony is available from the Raid, but we do not know its exact drop point yet.
Legendary Weapons
These can be gotten from encounter chests and potentially secret chests.
|Name
|Weapon Type
|Critical Anomaly
|Sniper Rifle
|Imminence
|Submachine Gun
|Non-Denouement
|Combat Bow
|Fortcoming Deviance
|Glaive
|Nullify
|Pulse Rifle
|Summum Bonum
|Sword
Legendary Armor
These can be gotten from encounter chests, and potentially secret chests.
|Titan
|Hunter
|Warlock
|Promised Reunion Helm
|Promised Reign Mask
|Promised Vitory Hood
|Promised Reunion Gauntlets
|Promised Reign Grips
|Promised Victory Wraps
|Promised Reunion Plate
|Promised Reign Vest
|Promised Victory Robes
|Promised Reunion Greaves
|Promised Reign Strides
|Promised Victory Hood
|Promised Reunion Mark
|Promised Reign Cloak
|Promised Victory Boots
Cosmetic Items
|Name
|Item Type
|Turmoil Engine
|Sparrow
|Resonant Cellweave
|Shader
|Edification
|Emblem
|Timeless Bond
|Ghost Shell
Mods
|Mod
|Effect
|Electrified Conductor
|In Salvation’s Edge, receive a large amount of Special ammo when charging a conductor.
|Stacked
|In Salvation’s Edge, final blows have an increased chance of spawning Heavy ammo while in possession of Resonance.
|Persistent Resonance
|In Salvation’s Edge, create orbs when depositing Resonance.
|High-Tier Elimination
|In Salvation’s Edge, gain bonus ability energy when defeating challenging combatants or higher.
Salvation’s Edge Drop Tables
These are as up to date as we can make them right now, but it will take a lot of community reporting to figure out exactly what can drop from the different encounters.
|1st Encounter – Substratum
|2nd Encounter –
Dissipation
|3rd Encounter – Respositry
|4th Encounter
|5th Encounter
The Witness
|Non-Denouement
|Summun Bonun
|Forthcoming Deviance
|Exotic???
|Nullify
|Armor – Class Item