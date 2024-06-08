Image Source: Bungie
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Salvation’s Edge Raid Loot Drops and Encounter Rewards in Destiny 2

Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|
Published: Jun 8, 2024 08:58 am

A new Raid means new loot, and Salvation’s Edge has introduced some great new items for your Guardians in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

Below, you will find all the loot from the Raid, as well as the most up-to-date encounter drops that we have been able to source. There is plenty of new stuff up for grabs, but obviously, we haven’t had access to anything for long enough to be able to say if it is meta or not.

All Salvations Edge Loot

Exotic Weapon

The Linear Fusion Rifle Euphony is available from the Raid, but we do not know its exact drop point yet.

Legendary Weapons

These can be gotten from encounter chests and potentially secret chests.

NameWeapon Type
Critical AnomalySniper Rifle
ImminenceSubmachine Gun
Non-DenouementCombat Bow
Fortcoming DevianceGlaive
NullifyPulse Rifle
Summum BonumSword

Legendary Armor

These can be gotten from encounter chests, and potentially secret chests.

TitanHunterWarlock
Promised Reunion HelmPromised Reign MaskPromised Vitory Hood
Promised Reunion GauntletsPromised Reign GripsPromised Victory Wraps
Promised Reunion PlatePromised Reign VestPromised Victory Robes
Promised Reunion GreavesPromised Reign StridesPromised Victory Hood
Promised Reunion MarkPromised Reign CloakPromised Victory Boots

Cosmetic Items

NameItem Type
Turmoil EngineSparrow
Resonant CellweaveShader
EdificationEmblem
Timeless BondGhost Shell

Mods

ModEffect
Electrified ConductorIn Salvation’s Edge, receive a large amount of Special ammo when charging a conductor.
StackedIn Salvation’s Edge, final blows have an increased chance of spawning Heavy ammo while in possession of Resonance.
Persistent ResonanceIn Salvation’s Edge, create orbs when depositing Resonance.
High-Tier EliminationIn Salvation’s Edge, gain bonus ability energy when defeating challenging combatants or higher.

Salvation’s Edge Drop Tables

These are as up to date as we can make them right now, but it will take a lot of community reporting to figure out exactly what can drop from the different encounters.

1st Encounter – Substratum2nd Encounter –
Dissipation		3rd Encounter – Respositry4th Encounter5th Encounter
The Witness
Non-DenouementSummun BonunForthcoming Deviance Exotic???
Nullify
Armor – Class Item
Post Tag:
Destiny 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan has been into movies, games, tv, and tabletop since the 80s. Rather than get bogged down in pointless nostalgia, he remains excited for all the amazing art that has yet to come. When not scribbling articles for sites like Escapist, Destructoid, or Dot Esports, he is making Youtube videos about interesting lore, or how to paint little plastic models.