Will There Be a Season 2 of Wind Breaker?

Wind Breaker has finally concluded its debut anime run, and it has been a resounding success. Naturally, fans who have fallen in love with the show are now asking the question about what comes next. Here’s everything we know so far about the possibility of getting Wind Breaker Season 2.

Will There Be a Second Season of Wind Breaker?

Image via Studio CloverWorks

Yes! Wind Breaker will be getting a second season. After its massively successful first run that concluded in Japan on June 28, 2024, it was announced that production has already started for Season 2.

While it’s a long way off being finished, Wind Breaker Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2025, so it won’t be a long wait before fans can see the story picked up once again on screens. Just like the first, the next season of Wind Breaker will also be available to stream via Crunchyroll.

The anime based on Satoru Nii’s manga has continued to be one of the most popular series of the Spring 2024 season. The good news is there’s a lot more story told in the manga than there is in the anime, so if you’ve finished Season 1 then you pick up the manga story and keep exploring this unique universe.

Aside from the fact that Season 2 will be here in 2025, details around Wind Breaker’s next run are scarce. We’d expect it will have around the same episode count as the first, which means a solid 13-episode run. Of course, it’s still much too early for an exact release date, but you can expect that news to arrive either late in 2024, or early 2025.

In the meantime, if you want to relive the story so far then you can binge through all 13 episodes of Wind Breaker on Crunchyroll right now.

