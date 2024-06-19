A Sign of Affection is one of the most heartwarming anime to come out this year. With the show’s first season ending in March 2024, fans have been expectantly waiting for a Season 2 announcement. So, has the Sign of Affection anime been renewed for another season?

Will There Be A Sign Of Affection Anime Season 2?

At the time of this writing, no official announcement has been made in regard to a second season. A Sign of Affection was one of the more popular compared to the slate of anime released around the same time, so it’s not likely that it’d be canceled due to lack of viewership. If anything, the announcement or production of a Season 2 most likely hinges on the amount of content left to be able to adapt from the manga.

As it stands, the last episode of A Sign of Affection adapts up to chapter 21 of the manga. There are currently 44 chapters of the manga that have been released, and this series is still ongoing. Given that the first season adapted a little less than half of the entire series so far, a second season would have to wait for more content to be adapted so that the series could be given room to breathe. A second option would be a shorter episode order for A Sign of Affection Season 2, giving both the manga time to catch up as well as a second season to keep fans satisfied.

So, while the anime hasn’t been canceled, A Sign of Affection hasn’t had a renewal order yet, either. Ajia-do Animation Works, the studio behind the anime’s production, hasn’t made any announcements about a second season, and neither has the official Twitter page for the anime. If A Sign of Affection is only meant to get one season, it at least had an open and happy ending for the relationship that the anime is centered on.

