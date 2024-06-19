A screenshot from an episode of A Sign of Affection
Category:
Anime & Manga

Will There Be A Sign Of Affection Anime Season 2?

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 09:26 am

A Sign of Affection is one of the most heartwarming anime to come out this year. With the show’s first season ending in March 2024, fans have been expectantly waiting for a Season 2 announcement. So, has the Sign of Affection anime been renewed for another season?

Recommended Videos

Will There Be A Sign Of Affection Anime Season 2?

A screenshot from an episode of A Sign of Affection
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

At the time of this writing, no official announcement has been made in regard to a second season. A Sign of Affection was one of the more popular compared to the slate of anime released around the same time, so it’s not likely that it’d be canceled due to lack of viewership. If anything, the announcement or production of a Season 2 most likely hinges on the amount of content left to be able to adapt from the manga.

As it stands, the last episode of A Sign of Affection adapts up to chapter 21 of the manga. There are currently 44 chapters of the manga that have been released, and this series is still ongoing. Given that the first season adapted a little less than half of the entire series so far, a second season would have to wait for more content to be adapted so that the series could be given room to breathe. A second option would be a shorter episode order for A Sign of Affection Season 2, giving both the manga time to catch up as well as a second season to keep fans satisfied.

Related: NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and More

So, while the anime hasn’t been canceled, A Sign of Affection hasn’t had a renewal order yet, either. Ajia-do Animation Works, the studio behind the anime’s production, hasn’t made any announcements about a second season, and neither has the official Twitter page for the anime. If A Sign of Affection is only meant to get one season, it at least had an open and happy ending for the relationship that the anime is centered on.

So that’s whether or not A Sign of Affection will be getting a Season 2.

Post Tag:
A Sign of Affection
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.
twitter