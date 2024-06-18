NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and More

The acclaimed video game NieR: Automata has been adapted into a hit anime series NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a, which debuted in 2023. Here is everything to know about NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a ahead of the anime’s Season 2 premiere.

Screenshot via Studio A-1 Pictures

The second season of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a may be coming sooner than many fans realize, with a release date of July 5, 2024. Like the first season, NieR: Automata Season 2 is expected to be simulcast internationally through Crunchyroll alongside its Japanese television broadcast schedule. There has been no announced English-language dub premiere for NieR: Automata Season 2, but if the distribution window matches the first season, the English dub should begin approximately two months after the season premiere.

It is currently unknown exactly how many episodes will be in NieR: Automata Season 2, but the season is expected to run for 12 episodes like the first season, bringing the total series episode count to 24. NieR: Automata Season 1 also experienced several delays in its initial broadcast schedule; there are no announced breaks or delays currently for Season 2.

Who Is in the Cast for NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a Season 2?

Screenshot via Studio A-1 Pictures

Both the Japanese and English voice casts for NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a are expected to reprise their roles for the second season. Here are both the Japanese and English voice actors for NieR: Automata and which character each of them plays in the series:

YoRHa No. 2 Type B is played by Yui Ishikawa and Kira Buckland

YoRHa No. 9 Type S is played by Natsuki Hanai and Kyle McCarley

Pod 042 is played by Hiroki Yasumoto and D.C. Douglas

Pod 153 is played by Kaoru Akiyama and Abby Trott

YoRHa No. 2 Type A is played by Ayaka Suwa and Cherami Leigh

Commander is played by Chiaki Kanou and Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Operator 60 is played by Keiko Isobe and Cassandra Lee Morris

Operator 210 is played by Meari Hatsumi and Connor Kelly-Eiding

Lily is played by Atsumi Tanezaki and Erica Mendez

Adam is played by Daisuke Namikawa and Greg Chun

Eve is played by Tatsuhisa Suzuki and Ray Chase

Pascal is played by Aoi Yūki and Alexis Tipton

And that’s everything to know about NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a Season 2.

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

