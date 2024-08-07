Will There Be a The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Season 2?

2024 has had many great fantasy anime series, but one that debuted early in the year and quickly rose to the top is The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic. If you’re a fan waiting for more, here’s what we know about Season 2.

Has The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Been Renewed for Season 2?

Image via Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation

Yes, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is getting a second season. Season 2 of the anime was first announced during Otakon 2024 in Washington D.C. in early August. Alongside its announcement, a teaser for the upcoming sequel was also shared.

This teaser gives fans a glimpse at what is coming next as the show continues to bring Kurokata’s light novels to life on screen. No release date for the next season was revealed, but we don’t expect it to arrive anytime soon.

The first season of The Wong Way to Use Healing Magic started airing in January 2024 and concluded 13 weeks later. We wouldn’t expect to see a second season arrive until 2025 at the soonest, and when it does we’ll have that information for you here at Escapist Magazine.

Fans who don’t want to wait can still read past the events of Season 1 using the light novel source material. There are 12 volumes in total, but if you’ve already watched the anime’s first season then you can jump in at book two. This will have some crossover with the anime’s events as the season concludes midway through the book’s story. Ultimately the best way to read along is right from the start so if you have the means, that’s the way we would suggest. Right now only four volumes are available in English.

If you haven’t yet enjoyed the anime’s initial run Season 1 of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

