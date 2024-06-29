All The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic Dub Cast Confirmed

For the Isekai lovers who prefer to watch their favorite anime in the English dub, another has joined the dub lineup. Find out who makes up the amazing English dub cast for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic.

All English Dub Cast & Crew for The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic

Image via Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation

Alejandro Saab as Usato

Usato walks home with the “cool kids” one time and ends up getting accidentally summoned to another world. While he may not have been the intended target for the summoning ritual, he isn’t completely helpless thanks to his affinity with healing magic. Cast as the English dub voice for Usato is Alejandro Saab, who has voice characters in Dragon Ball Legends, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, and several characters in Genshin Impact. He is notably the new voice of Akihiko Sanada in Persona 3 Reload.

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Rose

Rose is the terrifying head of the Rescue Team and the one who teaches Usato how to use his new abilities. While she may have a bad reputation due to her unorthodox way of training her subordinates, she can bring out Usato’s healing abilities. The one who brings her English voice to life in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic‘s dub is Colleen Clinkenbeard who has voiced characters in Borderlands, My Hero Academia, and Fullmetal Alchemist. She is most famous for voicing Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece‘s English dub.

Alexis Tipton as Suzune

Suzune is one of the top students in her school and Student Body President. She seems like the perfect model student on the outside, but her true personality, a complete fantasy nerd, is revealed when summoned to the new world. Alexis Tipton is cast as the English voice of Suzune in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic‘s dub. She has voiced Kid Trunks and Gotenks in various Dragon Ball projects. She has also contributed voices for Tales of Zestiria and Fire Emblem games.

Matt Holmes as Kazuki

Kazuki is the Student Body Vice President and the second intended hero to be summoned along with Suzune. He is much more reluctant to save a country that essentially kidnapped him but learns to make the best of it after watching Usato adapt to the situation. Matt Holmes gives the English dub voice of Kazuki. He has contributed voices to Solo Leveling as Cho Myung, Black Clover as David Swallow, and Free! as Kotaro Terashima.

Additional Cast & Crew for The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic

Supporting the main characters of the show is a great cast and crew. Here are the other members of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic‘s English dub team:

Lloyd voiced by Jim Jorgensen

Welcie voiced by Jill Harris

Tong voiced by David Wald

Alec voiced by Marcus D. Stimac

Mill voiced by Cris George

Gomul voiced by Anthony Bowling

Gurd voiced by Rudy Lopez

The crew for the English dub is the following:

Voice Director: Caitlin Glass

Producer: Samantha Herek

Adaptation: Jarrod Greene

Engineer: Jamal Roberson

That’s all The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic dub cast. For more fantasy anime releasing soon, check out the release date for I Parry Everything!

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is streaming now on CrunchyRoll.

