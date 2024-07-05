The popular manhwa series A Tree Without Roots, written and illustrated by Lapo, concluded its first season in February 2024. As readers eagerly wait for the ongoing adventures of protagonist Kwon Hee-seo, here is everything to know about A Tree Without Roots Season 2.

Will There Be A Tree Without Roots Season 2?

Not only will there be a second season of A Tree Without Roots, but the original Korean-language version of the manhwa has already returned online with new chapters. The new season started with Chapter 52, launching on June 6, 2024, four months after the first season of the manhwa series concluded in February 2024. The second season has since matched the weekly release schedule of the inaugural season, progressing with A Tree Without Roots Chapter 53 the following week.

In an author’s note for A Tree Without Roots Season 1, Lapo revealed that they planned for the story to run for three seasons overall without specifying how many chapters each season would contain. The official English-language translation of the manhwa series is available to read on Lezhin Comics, though a login subscription is needed to access the series. There is a bit of a delay between the Korean release of new chapters and their subsequent English translations.

A Tree Without Roots follows protagonist Kwon Hee-seo, who was orphaned after his mother committed suicide by setting their house on fire. Adopted by an abusive foster family, Hee-seo is determined to learn why his mother suddenly took her own life and who was the mysterious man that saved him from the fire. Hee-seo’s search for answers becomes a dangerous obsession, leading him to set his adoptive family’s home on fire in an attempt to draw the man out. However, this only leads to even more questions as Hee-seo’s life is completely overturned once again.

