Is There an A Tree Without Roots Chapter 53 Release Date?

The popular manhwa A Tree Without Roots returned after a hiatus, and fans are already ready for more. However, sometimes, it can be hard to figure out when to expect the next chapter, especially after a break. So, is there a release date for A Tree Without Roots Chapter 53?

Wrapping up its first season in February of 2024, there were several months where there were no new chapters of A Tree Without Roots. However, as it gets a little warmer outside, things are also about to get spicier for Kwon Hee-seo and Co. Chapter 52 of A Tree Without Roots came out on June 6, 2024, and with Season 1 following a strict weekly schedule, it’s fair to assume that Season 2 will follow suit and Chapter 53 will arrive on June 13.

How Long Will A Tree Without Roots Be?

With the second season of A Tree Without Roots finally kicking off, some readers might be wondering how long the series will go. Well, no one should worry about it ending anytime soon, as the series’ author, Lapo, confirmed that they have three seasons planned in the Creator’s Note for Season 1.

Since Season 1 concluded with Chapter 51 and the next two seasons will likely be around the same length, that means there are around 100 chapters left of the series. So, there’s plenty of time to figure out the mystery surrounding Hee-seo’s benefactor, the death of his mother, and everything else going on in the manhwa.

And that’s whether A Tree Without Roots Chapter 53 has a release date. If you’re interested in more manhwa content, here’s where to read Leviathan.

