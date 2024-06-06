Two characters embracing in A Tree Without Roots.
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is There an A Tree Without Roots Chapter 53 Release Date?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 12:41 pm

The popular manhwa A Tree Without Roots returned after a hiatus, and fans are already ready for more. However, sometimes, it can be hard to figure out when to expect the next chapter, especially after a break. So, is there a release date for A Tree Without Roots Chapter 53?

Recommended Videos

Is There an A Tree Without Roots Chapter 53 Release Date?

Wrapping up its first season in February of 2024, there were several months where there were no new chapters of A Tree Without Roots. However, as it gets a little warmer outside, things are also about to get spicier for Kwon Hee-seo and Co. Chapter 52 of A Tree Without Roots came out on June 6, 2024, and with Season 1 following a strict weekly schedule, it’s fair to assume that Season 2 will follow suit and Chapter 53 will arrive on June 13.

Related: One Piece Episode 1108 Release Date Confirmed

How Long Will A Tree Without Roots Be?

With the second season of A Tree Without Roots finally kicking off, some readers might be wondering how long the series will go. Well, no one should worry about it ending anytime soon, as the series’ author, Lapo, confirmed that they have three seasons planned in the Creator’s Note for Season 1.

Since Season 1 concluded with Chapter 51 and the next two seasons will likely be around the same length, that means there are around 100 chapters left of the series. So, there’s plenty of time to figure out the mystery surrounding Hee-seo’s benefactor, the death of his mother, and everything else going on in the manhwa.

Related: Lookism Chapter 505 Release Date Confirmed

And that’s whether A Tree Without Roots Chapter 53 has a release date. If you’re interested in more manhwa content, here’s where to read Leviathan.

Post Tag:
A Tree Without Roots
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Lookism Chapter 505 Release Date Confirmed
Characters from the Lookism anime looking back.
Characters from the Lookism anime looking back.
Characters from the Lookism anime looking back.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Lookism Chapter 505 Release Date Confirmed
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 6, 2024
Read Article One Piece Episode 1108 Release Date Confirmed
The One Piece Anime, with Monkey D. Luffy in the center, wearing his straw hat and a red costume, and other characters around him.
The One Piece Anime, with Monkey D. Luffy in the center, wearing his straw hat and a red costume, and other characters around him.
The One Piece Anime, with Monkey D. Luffy in the center, wearing his straw hat and a red costume, and other characters around him.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Episode 1108 Release Date Confirmed
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela Jun 6, 2024
Read Article All Major Actors & Voice Cast for Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Characters from the Suicide Squad ISEKAI.
Characters from the Suicide Squad ISEKAI.
Characters from the Suicide Squad ISEKAI.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All Major Actors & Voice Cast for Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Lookism Chapter 505 Release Date Confirmed
Characters from the Lookism anime looking back.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Lookism Chapter 505 Release Date Confirmed
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 6, 2024
Read Article One Piece Episode 1108 Release Date Confirmed
The One Piece Anime, with Monkey D. Luffy in the center, wearing his straw hat and a red costume, and other characters around him.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Episode 1108 Release Date Confirmed
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela Jun 6, 2024
Read Article All Major Actors & Voice Cast for Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Characters from the Suicide Squad ISEKAI.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All Major Actors & Voice Cast for Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 6, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67