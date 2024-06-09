Will There Be Baki Vs Kengan 2?

Will there be a Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura 2? For fans of the most absurd fight scenes you’ve ever seen in your life, this is an essential question. Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura smashing together in the hour-long special was a sight to behold, so will we be getting more?

Will There Be Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura 2?

While there’s been no official announcement of Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura 2 yet, there are some compelling arguments for and against the idea of a second entry. As a crossover, the first film showed off a few incredible fights with various fighters from both of the titular characters’ shows duking it out in bloody adrenaline-filled brawls to determine who was stronger. And, of course, it also featured the main characters from both shows. Ashura, or Ohma Tokita to give his full name, and Baki fight during the film in some seriously intense scenes, which we’re not going to spoil because that’d be no fun for anyone.

One thing that’s certain though, is that we’ve technically had the strongest fighters from both of these shows already face off against one another. Well, sort of. There’s actually a Kengan Ashura sequel called Kengan Omega, which sees Ashura ascending to new heights, and while that’s already available as a manga, the anime adaptation won’t be kicking off until August 2024. That’s only a couple of months away at the time of writing.

It’s quite possible that we could get a Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura 2, 3, and even more if the creators really wanted to. Subsequent sequels could see Baki and Ashura face off once again but showcase Ashura with all his fancy new strength. It’d also be good to see a few more backup characters make an appearance, such as Baki’s father, Yujiro, and even his temporary rival, Mohammad Alai Jr. That’s to say nothing of the extra characters from Kengan Ashura too.

There’s also the matter of just all-out brawls between the two casts that could be a lot of fun, or even silly stuff like them taking on enormous elephants or dinosaurs. Sure, it’s utter nonsense, but sometimes you need a bit of nonsense in your life to make everything else in it feel more reasonable.

We’re hopeful for the idea of Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura 2, and we’ll eagerly await an announcement, but this is everything we know for now. We’ll keep you updated the moment anything changes though.

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura is available to stream now on Netflix.

