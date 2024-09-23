Cyberpunk Edgerunners was an incredibly successful anime that helped to bring new relevance to the video game it’s based on while also having fans clamoring for another entry into the series. With that being said, will there be a Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2?

Will There Be Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2?

Netflix Geeked Week 2024 surprised fans with the special announcement that a new Cyberpunk anime was in development. However, before all the Edgerunners fans get too excited, this was by no means confirmation of a second season of the hit anime from Studio Trigger. But this isn’t an outright denial of a potential Season 2 for Edgerunners, either. The brief video of the announcement doesn’t mention the animation studio that worked on Edgerunners. Instead, it referred to an in-house Netflix animation studio and that CD Projekt Red would be involved in some capacity.

Is There Room for a Season 2 in the Story?

The story that Studio Trigger was working on was standalone, with a somewhat definitive end for the specific group of characters. However, the beauty of the world of Cyberpunk and Night City is that there are so many other stories that could be told within it. Whether it be with Studio Trigger or another talented animation studio, it seems more likely than not that the upcoming Cyberpunk anime could be an entirely new story with a new cast of characters.

So, at the time of this writing, it seems unlikely that Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 will happen. Netflix’s upcoming animated project could be an entirely new story, but there’s still a chance that Edgerunners Season 2 could be the project being teased. Netflix has promised further updates on the mystery project, so we can expect news regarding the story and animation studio soon.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is currently streaming on Netflix.

