Will There Be High School DxD Season 5? Answered

It’s been several years since the popular anime series High School DxD completed its fourth season. Here are all the details that we currently know about a potential High School DxD Season 5, including if another season of the anime series is coming.

Will There Be a High School DxD Season 5, Answered

At the time of this writing, there are no officially announced plans to continue High School DxD for a fifth season, though the fourth season concluded in July 2018. Similarly, there are no currently announced plans for a new anime adaptation of the series in the vein of revival series like Fruits Basket or Fullmetal Alchemist. However, there has recently been news that hints at future plans for High School DxD beyond the light novel series created by Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero.

On May 2, 2024, nearly six years after High School DxD Season 4 wrapped its original broadcast run, the anime’s official social media account announced the light novel series had over 7.8 million copies in circulation worldwide. In addition to a new light novel story published on May 17, 2024, the account hinted that more from the franchise will be coming beyond the light novel medium. Without divulging details, the account noted that more regarding the future of High School DxD will be revealed soon.

In a separate post through his social media account, also published on May 2, 2024, Ishibumi attributed delays to High School DxD and his other light novel series Slash/Dog to his own medical treatment and recovery. Ishibumi apologized for the delays and asked for fans to wait a little longer for new light novel volumes of both series. With the future of High School DxD looking bright after an extended hiatus, hopefully fans won’t have to wait much longer for more concrete news regarding a potential fifth season of the anime series.

