After a 13-year hiatus, the popular anime series Kimi ni Todoke returned for its third season in 2024, with the season concluding in early August 2024. With Kimi ni Todoke’s eagerly anticipated return so well-received, here is if there are any announced plans for a potential Kimi ni Todoke Season 4.

Will There Be Kimi Ni Todoke Season 4?

There are currently no officially announced plans for Kimi ni Todoke to be renewed for a fourth season at this time. Given that the third season just concluded, this isn’t entirely unexpected; the third season wasn’t formally announced until 11 months before its eventual premiere while the second season renewal in 2010 was announced two months before its premiere in January 2011. If there is to be a fourth season renewal, fans should expect it months after the third season finale, not immediately after the third season’s conclusion.

There is also plenty of material from the original Kimi ni Todoke manga series, created by Karuho Shiina, for future seasons to potentially explore should it make its return. The third season of Kimi ni Todoke adapts through the 18th volume of the manga series, leaving 12 volumes of the story ready to be adapted by the anime series. At the rate the anime series is progressing, there is enough source material to potentially proceed with two additional seasons to complete the story.

Kimi ni Todoke follows a high schooler named Sawako Kuronuma who is ostracized by her classmates for her perceived resemblance to Sadako, the ghostly villain from the Ring movies. Fortunately, this all changes when Sawako receives the attention of her popular classmate Shōta Kazehaya, befriending him before their relationship blossoms into a full-on romance. Shiina launched the Kimi ni Todoke manga series in December 2005 before eventually ending the story in November 2017. In addition to the anime series, Kimi ni Todoke has also been adapted into a light novel series, video game, live-action movie, and live-action television series.

