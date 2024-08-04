Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Date on Netflix Confirmed

After waiting for over a decade, fans will finally be able to watch Season 3 of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke at last. Find out when the newest season of this hit romance anime will be available to stream on Netflix, with the Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 release date finally confirmed.

When Does Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release on Netflix?

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 is now available to watch on Netflix, with its initial release date of August 1, 2024. All five episodes for Season 3 have been released at the same time, instead of one episode per week like other anime titles on Netflix. If you are worried by the length of the season, fret not for each episode is about an hour in length instead of the traditional 25 minutes. For those who need a refresher on the series before Season 3, there is a “sixth” episode that is about 14 minutes long and contains a recap of the series.

The titles for each episode of Season 3 are the following.

“There’s No Way I Would Hate You”

“School Trip”

“Girlfriend and Boyfriend”

“Christmas Party”

“Happy Moment”

Kimi ni Todoke Recap

For those who need a quick recap after the excruciatingly long wait, here is a summary of what has happened in Kimi ni Todoke before Season 3. The main character of the story, Sawako, had outgrown her old nickname, Sadako, and her social image of a horror movie outcast. With best friends Ayane and Chizuru, Sawako was able to open up to her classmates and become closer with her crush, Shota Kazehaya. At the end of Season 2, Sawako was able to confess to Kazehaya, and the two finally started dating. And in true Shojo romance fashion, they announced their new dating status to the entire class, shocking everyone.

Season 3 starts right after the events of Season 2 and navigates the new relationship between Sawako and Kazehaya. Of course, fans will also get to see new developments with the rest of the cast as they pair up as well.

If you are looking for more information on Kimi ni Todoke, check out who the cast and crew are for the new season.

Kimi ni Todoke is available to stream on Netflix.

