Will There Be Obsolete Anime Season 2?

One of Gen Urobuchi’s latest works was Obsolete, an Original Net Anime that originally ran from 2019 to 2020. But will we be getting Obsolete Season 2 after its completely out-of-pocket final episode?

Recommended Videos

Is There an Obsolete Anime Season 2 Release Window?

As of now, there haven’t been any announcements for Season 2 of Obsolete, and it’s very possible that the series won’t be getting any new episodes in the future. The CGI anime was always conceived as a smaller project, and although a manga adaptation was later made to further promote it, it doesn’t seem like there are plans for a new season for now. This could very likely change in the future, but nothing seems to point at it for now.

Related: Will There Be Plunderer Season 2?

What Is Obsolete About?

Obsolete tells the story of a grim future for humanity after they’ve successfully made contact with intelligent life. The aliens offered their technology to humanity in exchange for raw material, and this outer-space tech can be used by practically anyone at a low cost to create powerful machines that are much more effective than our regular weaponry. Their impact on society is explored throughout the series’ 12 episodes, divided into two parts.

The original story was written by Gen Urobuchi, known for various successful works such as Fate/Zero, Saya no Uta, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Psycho-Pass, and many others. He’s currently in charge of finishing Madoka Magica‘s latest movie, Walpurgisnacht: Rising, which is scheduled to be released in 2024 as a sequel to Rebellion.

Obsolete was originally streamed as a YouTube Premium exclusive original series but is now available for free on the platform, even if you don’t have an active subscription. Notably, the series uses a much more realistic art style to portray its characters and mechas in a 3DCG animation, similar to what was seen in series such as Trigun Stampede or movies such as Lupin III: The First.

And that’s whether there will be an Obsolete Season 2.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy