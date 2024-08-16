Will There Be Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Season 2?

Parallel World Pharmacy originated as a light novel series that eventually evolved into a manga. The novel and manga series have had over 2 million copies in circulation, and spawned an anime in 2022. But will we see a Season 2 of Parallel World Pharmacy?

Will There Be a Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2?

There’s no official word or confirmation on the production of Season 2 of Parallel World Pharmacy. The first season of Parallel World Pharmacy debuted on July 10, 2022, and ran until September of the same year. However, a full two years since the premiere, we’ve yet to hear anything new.

But there’s still hope for fans of Parallel World Pharmacy. The original novel series was published for almost ten years, and the manga has been running since 2016. This gives the anime plenty of source material to draw from once Season 2 is officially greenlit. It also gives new fans another option to experience the full story of Parallel World Pharmacy without having to wait for the anime to return.

What is Parallel World Pharmacy About?

Parallel World Pharmacy follows the story of Kanji Yakutani, a medical researcher obsessed with the creation of medicines after losing his sister at an early age. Unfortunately, Yakutani’s obsession drives him into an early grave, as his overwork causes him to have a fatal heart attack at the age of 31.

Surprisingly, Yakutani’s story does not end with his death. The respected doctor is reborn into a medieval world as the ten year old Farma de Médicis, who is part of a family of nobles. However, Yakutani retains his medical knowledge, and undertakes a quest to bring affordable medical advancements to his new world.

The concept behind Parallel World Pharmacy is not only unique, but also relevant to the real world. Affordable healthcare is a problem in many countries, as is maintaining a healthy work-life balance. This makes this series much more than a simple source of entertainment, but a social commentary that absolutely deserves to continue its story with a second season.

Parallel World Pharmacy Season 1 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

