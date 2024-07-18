Will There Be Romantic Killer Season 2? Answered

Will there be a Romantic Killer Season 2? If you watched the incredibly strange rom-com anime on Netflix, then you’ll already understand the pure yearning that fans have regarding another season. Just because you want it doesn’t mean it’ll happen though.

Recommended Videos

Will There Be Romantic Killer Season 2?

The answer is almost definitely a resounding no, there will be no Season 2 for Romantic Killer. That’s because, along with having already adapted the entire source material in the first season, there’s also a tweet from the creator of the series, Wataru Momose, stating that they have no plans for the sequel.

A lot of these kinds of questions can feel like it could go either way, but in this instance, the chances of there being a second season of Romantic Killer are basically non-existent.

What Is Romantic Killer?

Romantic Killer is romance comedy anime and manga that follows the main character, Anzu Hoshino, as she navigates being cursed to find love when she has no interest in doing so. That’s because Anzu is quite happy snacking on chocolate, petting her cat, and playing video games. If you’re reading that thinking “well darn, that’s relatable,” you’d be right. However, her life gets turned upside down when a strange wizard called Riri appears and curses Anzu to basically live in an otome game, and she suddenly finds herself surrounded by attractive people vying for her attention.

And that’s everything you need to know about a potential second season of Romantic Killer for now. It’s unlikely that we’ll see a second season, but if that ever changes, we’ll keep you posted on that front.

In the meantime, be sure to search up The Escapist for more anime-related news and information, including our take on how the Chainsaw Man manga has been progressing, as well as some spoiler info on Oshi no Ko’s central mystery.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy