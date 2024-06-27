Will There Be Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 3? Answered

Will there be a Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 3? If you’re a fan of Makoto and his unending series of bad luck and his ability to make the most of it, then you’ll want to know.

Will There Be Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 3?

Yes, there will be. We couldn’t be happier about this because Tsukimichi is secretly one of the better isekai out there among a huge number of middling anime that we still watch. After all, we have almost no shame. While the release date hasn’t been announced as of yet, we know it’s all going to be in the works now, so hopefully, we get to see it in the next couple of years.

What Is Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy?

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is an isekai anime, which means that the hero gets pulled from what appears to be our world into a completely different one. Generally speaking, isekai anime tend to give the main protagonist an obscene level of power, and in that sense, Tsukimichi is very run-of-the-mill. Where it differs, though, is that Makoto Misumi, the hero, isn’t interested in saving the world or trying to overcome the demon lord.

Makoto is a lot more interested in simply building a life in this new world. Part of that is because he finds out that his parents are actually from this world, which is a fun twist, but it’s also because he’s just making the best of things. Not only that, but upon entering the world, he sees two gods. The first is a kind one and blesses Makoto with unique powers that help him become overpowered.

The second is the god of the world he ends up in and is known only as the Goddess. She favors the hyuman race, who are basically humans who are more attractive. However, appalled by Makoto’s face, which is a little harsh, she refuses him as a hero and casts him to the ground from a great height. She does grant him the ability to speak any and all languages, but doesn’t include the hyuman language in that.

Due to this, Makoto ends up hating the Goddess and acting as a fairly neutral force throughout the story. It means he befriends a lot of demons, demi-humans, and legendary monsters and slowly uses everyone’s power to create a perfect place for them all to dwell in safely.

And that’s whether there will be Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 3.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

