Wind Breaker Chapter 150 Release Date Confirmed

Wind Breaker Chapter 149 concludes Sakura’s fight with Endo, which will finally lead to the rooftop of Bofurin High School. As fans eagerly anticipate the conclusion of this arc and, more importantly, to see what’s happening on that roof, when can we expect Wind Breaker Chapter 150 to be released?

When Does Wind Breaker Chapter 150 Come Out?

Wind Breaker Chapter 150 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. If you’re like most Wind Breaker fans and are already dying to know what is happening on the rooftop of the high school, here are the exact time zone release dates so you can read the chapter the second it drops:

Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

The Wind Breaker Manga is available to read online on Kodansha comic’s K-Manga website. The subscription to read the latest chapters is based on a monthly token system and will require that you purchase the chapter in order to read it. However, the previous chapters before 150 are free to read if you need to get caught up beforehand.

What Happens in Wind Breaker Chapter 149?

Screenshot via Studio CloverWorks

Wind Breaker Chapter 149 was a short one, as it focused on Sakura regaining consciousness after winning his fight against Endo. After the action of the previous chapters, this one was much more introspective for Sakura as he tried to figure out his own complex feelings after the intense fight. Sakura’s self-reflection ends with the hilarious realization that he is simply terrible at reading people. The chapter then goes back to the events of the brawl, with the rest of the Bofurin fighters finally getting ready to head up to the rooftop of the school so readers can finally get an idea of what is going on up there.

Wind Breaker has found new relevancy as the first season of the anime adaptation received positive critical reception. Moreover, with the announcement that a second season is on the way, fans can look forward to more story arcs being adapted while this current arc in the manga begins to wrap up.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Wind Breaker Chapter 150.

