Witch Hat Atelier Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Fans of the Witch Hat Atelier manga now have a clearer idea of what to look forward to in the upcoming anime adaptation. The release window and a new trailer were announced at Anime Expo 2024, giving us some insight into what’s to come.

When Is the Witch Hat Atelier Anime Coming Out?

The anime’s exact release date has yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, but we do know that the adaptation is set to premiere sometime in 2025, according to Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that Witch Hat Atelier will be available to stream through the service around the world at the same time it begins airing in Japan.

Witch Hat Atelier Anime Trailer

Along with the release window announcement, the first official trailer has also been released. Fans can get a glimpse at favorite characters like Coco and Qifrey on YouTube.

The trailer is set to music without any dialogue and features many beautiful scenes from the world of Witch Hat Atelier, setting the tone for a magical adventure.

Confirmed Cast & Crew for the Witch Hat Atelier Anime

Thus far, we have only a few details about the cast and crew for the Witch Hat Atelier anime. The adaptation will be directed by Ayumu Watanabe, with character designs by Kairi Unabara.

In addition, the musical score will be set by Yuka Kitamura, best known for their role in setting the score for Elden Ring.

In terms of voice roles attached to the project, we’re still waiting on cast announcements for who’s bringing these beloved characters to life on screen. Given the lack of dialogue in the first trailer, there’s not much room for fans to speculate just yet, so they’ll have to sit back and wait for more news.

What Will the Witch Hat Atelier Anime Be About?

The trailer is more atmospheric than plot-focused, but we can get a sense of some key elements from the manga that will carry into the anime. The basic plot points from the manga are hinted at throughout the trailer, showing that we’re likely to get at least some faithful elements carried over.

In the manga Witch Hat Atelier, readers get to know Coco, who dreams of being a wizard but was sadly born without any real aptitude for magic. This leads her to abandon her dream until the mysterious traveling wizard Qifrey appears in her village. After seeing him perform magic in a different way than she’s used to, Coco decides her dreams of magic may not be as impossible as she’s been led to believe.

The manga currently has 12 volumes released in Japan, so there is plenty of material for the anime to draw from.

